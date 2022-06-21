Man shot dead tonight in Mt. Tabor Estate Subdivision…

Live scenes from that homicide incident in West Carmichael Road.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another man is dead tonight this time in the Carmical Road West community near the Mt, Tabor Estates subdivision.

The victim we only know to be a male who was shot several times, What sparked the incident is still unknown and police are on the scene in a big way investigating the crime.

Meanwhile, the Minister of National Security confirmed that a man died in prison over the weekend. Foul play is not suspected in this incident and we still have not collected the identity of the deceased male.

We report yinner decide!