Young Abaco woman dies in freak accident Monday night!

Shenna Maxine Thervil, 17

ABACO| A young 17-year-old Abaco woman, Shenna Maxine Thervil, lost her life Monday evening when her vehicle crashed while overtaking another car on the island.

Police confimed the victim was ejected out of her vehicle, which lost control. She was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Relatives and the greater Abaco community are left in shock by the yoing woman’s passing. She had just graduated collecting her certificate at the ceremony last week Friday.

Pray for her family and that her soul rest in peace.