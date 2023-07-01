Man shot multiple times in a Plantol Street Yard Saturday was on bail convicted for the murder of former DNA Leader’s brother Kurt McCartney…

Killers shot convicted murderer Throne Edwards eight times moments ago…

Homicide victim in 2013 Kurt McCartney and his cold convicted killer Thorne Edwards.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning the man who was shot multiple times about the body through Plantol Street this afternoon is the man who was found guilty in the murder of Kurt McCartney back in 2016 and sentenced to a prison lifetime.

Sources deep on the ground tell us Thorne Edwards, now one bail and shot multiple times through Plantol Street this evening is the country’s latest shot victim.

Occupants of a dark-colored Japanese vehicle rolled up on the victim and shot him 8 times about the body with a high-powered weapon. Some 14 live rounds from that high-powered weapon were fired. He will need a miracle to make it.

Another male was also shot in that incident as they attempted to flee into the home in the area. But how was Edwards released from prison even though he is serving a lifetime for murder?

Edwards was sentenced to 45 years and an additional 20 years for armed robbery for killing McCartney back in 2013. It was alleged that Edwards shot McCartney in the face after he became involved in an argument between Lyndera Curry and the victim. The prosecution maintained that McCartney was crushed but others charged in his death were acquitted.

His co-accused and former girlfriend Lyndera Curry received seven years for her manslaughter conviction and five years for armed robbery.

With the case still in the courts, Edwards was on bail and being tracked despite his murder conviction.

Kurt McCartney you should recall was the brother of Former Bamboo Town MP and Leader of the DNA Branville McCartney.

