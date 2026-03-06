Marine Vann Miller faces five counts of having sex with a teen while her parent was at Church…

MARINE HAD SEX WITH THE TEEN IN PASTOR LYALL BETHEL CHURCH YARD – WHAT IN DA HELL IS THIS?!

VANN MILLER, 30

NASSAU| A 30-year-old Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine is on trial after prosecutors say he carried out an illegal sexual relationship with a child whom he met on Instagram.

Vann Miller faces five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 14 for incidents that allegedly took place between September 2021 and March 9, 2023.

The victim, now 16, alleged that she and Miller had daily hookups from she was 11 until they were caught on March 9.

Miller picked up the then-13-year-old from her mother’s house while her mother was out and picked her up. They went to Grace Community church, where they had sex in his car.

When Miller went to drop the teen home, her mother was already there, and he pulled off.

But the mother followed them and called the police, who stopped the car near C I Gibson High School.

Although the girl said she had a relationship with Miller, she couldn’t legally give consent.

Miller remains on bail as his trial continues before Justice Neil Brathwaite.