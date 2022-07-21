Marine with bad gal who lost his cool charged and given conditional discharge…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A marine who lost his composure after seeing his love interest with another man was yesterday granted a conditional discharge.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly behavior at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

According to the prosecutor, the marine seaman had just returned from a four-month-long assignment at sea and decided to visit his girlfriend.

However, he was shocked to find her getting into a car with “other men”.

Police responded to the ensuing disturbance and the marine was charged with disorderly behavior.

Notably, he did not face any charge in respect of the girlfriend or his love rival.

The marine told the court that he was not thinking on the night in question, and he apologized for his actions.

The jilted marine was supported by high-ranking Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marines.

Lieutenant Commander Andrew Bowe told Vogt-Evans that the marine had received several commendations.

As a result, the magistrate ordered the marine to write letters of apology to the police officers who responded to the domestic violence call and to the commodore of the RBDF.

If he does this by July 27, he will receive an absolute discharge.

