Police: 18-year-old Murdered Overnight – Homicides drops to two in July

NASSAU| Police are searching for the suspect they believe is responsible for the murder of an 18-year-old of Peter Street, early Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the 18-year-old man was at his home around 12:25am when he was approached by a man wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, who shot him multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital via EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect they describe as a dark male responsible for the shooting.

With this homicide being only the second for month recorded 17 days after Clayton FERNANDER became Commissioner of Police.