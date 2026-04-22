McKell Bonaby: Every dollar of taxpayer money spent by the Authority is accounted for!

PLP Mount Moriah Candidate McKell Bonaby along with team at the PLP Mega Rally on Monday night.

NASSAU| Progressive Liberal Party candidate of Mount Moriah McKell Bonaby defended the work carried out under Bahamas Beaches and Parks Authority, charging that “every dollar of taxpayer money spent by the Authority is accounted for.”

Bonaby, who is the executive chairman at Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, has come under fire after The Nassau Guardian reported that, in less than five years, the authority spent more than $141 million, going over its allocated budget every fiscal year.

“More than 1,200 Bahamian contractors benefit from the work of the Bahamas Beaches and Parks Authority every single day and every single month,” Bonaby said in a statement.

“These are Bahamian workers, small business owners, tradesmen, landscapers, truckers, service providers, and families who depend on this work to earn an honest living. So when people discuss the Authority’s spending, they must also understand what that spending means in the life of this country. It means opportunity for Bahamians. It means jobs for Bahamians. It means support reaching communities across our islands.

“The Authority today manages more than 250 parks throughout The Bahamas. That responsibility has grown, and the resources needed to meet that responsibility have also grown.

Under this administration, the Authority now has a permanent home, more staff, stronger operational support, a better fleet, and investment in a modern fleet management system so that

vehicles and equipment can be tracked, maintained, and deployed properly.

“Every dollar of taxpayer money spent by the Authority is accounted for. That is because this administration put financial controls in place. Every payment is supported by a valid contract, a business licence, and a tax compliance certificate. Payments go directly to verified vendor accounts. The Authority also keeps supporting records, including documentation and photographic evidence, to confirm that work was completed.”