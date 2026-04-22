FNM candidate on Grand Bahama tells David Wallace to leave his campaign as PLP pulls ahead into the May 12th CHOOSE PROGRESS GENERAL ELECTIONS!

PLP GETTING READY FOR CLIFFORD PARK BEFORE ELECTION DAY!

David Wallace ran out of West Grand Bahama campaign by candidate!

NASSAU| A big bust up in the FNM camp in West Grand Bahama almost came to blows as PLP Tsunami pressure is causing pressure for the FNM Campaign across the country bigtime.

BP can report the FNM’s West Grand Bahama candidate got into a heated exchange of words with former MP David Wallace – who some believe is working for the PLP.

The exchange comes following the massive PLP motorcade and rally in the West End Community back on April 13th that witnessed the largest motorcade and rally throughout the community ending in West End.

We understand scores of supporters of the FNM have abandoned their posts and are now back in with the PLP candidate Kingsley Smith.

Sources close to the fallout suggest the FNM candidate, with little to no resources, suspects David has undermined his efforts in the constituency and is causing him defeat in the constituency and is asking David to leave his campaign.

Meanwhile another general deep inside the constituency of the FNM leader has also been sacked as the country heads to just 20 days to choose progress across the country on May 12th.

We report yinner decide!