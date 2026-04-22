PINTARD CALLS BAHAMIANS “CHRONIC COMPLAINERS” IN HIS BOOK “POLITRICKS”

Michael Pintard “Politicks”

NASSAU| Reactions and criticism have emerged on social media targeting FNM leader Michael Pintard in connection with his 2003 book “Politricks.” In some posts, users make claims and interpretations about the book’s content, including that it allegedly describes strategies for political influence over voters and critical views of parts of the population, described as “chronic complainers.”

Some posts also claim that the book refers to strategies for persuading or “swinging” voters, though these interpretations remain unverified and are part of online discussions. In more extreme posts, individual social media users allege that Pintard, as FNM leader, is attempting to influence the electorate ahead of elections, and that the book’s content is evidence of such intentions.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard has again defended his 2003 publication “Politricks” after being questioned about his political integrity, describing critics as “slow” and insisting that the book was written as satire. Pintard said the book should be understood in its proper context.

“That they are slow? That they have. They have some particular challenges. And you should refer them to satire,” Pintard said.

He added that the book’s cover explains its intent, emphasizing that it refers to people in politics and those aspiring to enter it, rather than serving as a personal autobiographical account.

“It didn’t say I examined my life and did an autobiographical sketch of what my worldview is on politics,” he said. “So my suggestion is, well, we already have the banner. Let’s read Bahamas.”