Mexicans and the Colombians contract workers war in South Eleuthera…

ELEUTHERA| Bahamas Press is getting word of a war in Bannerman Town South Eleuthera is brewing between the South Americans at the Disney project.

BP understands blood is dripping in a local clinic following the fight as the South Americans began in a cutlass war.

Ambulance Services had to be called as the Mexicans and the Colombians began chapping up each other. WHAT IS THIS?!

BP believes a police and immigration extraction team needs to land on Eleuthera tonight before exercises of the Colombian necktie happen on the Mexicians!

We report yinner decide!