Miami Carnival stormed by Bahamas Masqueraders Carnival group!

Bahamas Masqueraders Group takes Miami Carnival by Storm….

MIAMI| Bahamas Masqueraders made their way into the Miami Carnival weekend experience over the National Heros Holiday.

The group joined the legendary Giselle The Wassi One and her band The Wassi Ones on the road with scores of international revelers at the event. The Carnival highlighted the best in food, entertainment, arts, and culture of the greater Miami and Miami Beach area.

There were many Bahamian flags along the route. Masqueraders were winners of the 2015 BestBahamas Junkaoo Carnival overall group, sweeping the 2015 Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival with the best costume in all sections.

The group was also crowned as having the best National Costume of the 22nd Annual Top Model of the World hosted by the World Beauty Organization in El Gouna, Red Sea, Egypt.8

Bahamas Masqueraders was formed by a group of Bahamians who share a passion for the culture, music, dance, food, people, and breathtaking beauty of the Bahamas. Our goal is to exceed our achievements and produce a brand that will be recognized the world over.

The group will feature in the upcoming 2022 November Bubble Weekend set for the Bahamas.

