Miami Heats and FTX Digital Markets basketball clinic was a smashing success…

Young Bahamian students exercising at the Miami Heats / FTX Digital Markets Junior NBA Basketball Clinic at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gym.

NASSAU| FTX Digital Markets is continuing its aggressive city community projects across the Bahamas and this past October 1st weekend the hosting of a Junior NBA Clinic last week was a smashing success.

The Junior NBA Clinic was done with the Miami Heat in partnership with the digital company and in conjunction with the Bahamas Basketball Federation.

Three basketball clinics hosted over 150 boys and girls from over 20 schools across The Bahamas.



The potential future stars of the NBA were given a pep talk with Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem, who reminded them that it was important to be well-rounded to find success in the game because only 450 people make it into the NBA.

He emphasized the point that academics are equally as important as having good basketball skills. Udonis reminded students that the key to being successful is to “listen, learn and engage in hard work.”

The clinic wrapped up on Saturday.

