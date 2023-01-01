Michael Mackey is the man shot by an off-duty police at the Primetime Bar…

Michael Mackey, 30

NASSAU| The man who was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer outside a night club on St. Albans Drive in the early hours of Boxing Day is 30-year-old Michael Mackey, according to his wife Stacy Mackey.

According to police Mackey was engaged by the officer, who was working security at the venue, after he shot 3 other people during an altercation that spilled to the outside of the club.

Describing her husband as a hardworking owner of a landscaping company, the grieving widow says she has questions about the police’s version of events.