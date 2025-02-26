Michael Pintard and Duane Sands wrote the text for “GANGSTERISM” in the Bahamas! They both have a history of being LAWLESS!

Barbara ‘Bag Full a Money’ Hanna and Duane Sands.

NASSAU| Well, folks, Michael Pintard aka DA GREAT PRETENDER along with the Heartless Doctor Duane Sands held a rally somewhere in New Providence Tuesday night to echo their new lie message to the Bahamian people.

You know Sands, in particular, was on voice notes talking loosely about “gangsterism”. Well, you know people like Sands and Pintard know alot about being in a political gang and having gang-like lawless ways.

Pintard had to resign back in 2016 for operating like a gang when he paid men in a murder for hire plot! We heard the tapes where Pintard negotiated a $50,000 tip to three men to come to a meeting. Ya think he could find money like that for the FNM?

Meanwhile, gangsterism is not just the behaviour of Duane Sands, but an FNM General told police how he coached him to erase evidence in another incident where Richard Johnson’s life was threatened. Yinner believes we forget that, too, eh?

Sands, who called the people in Lizzy “Greedy” in a Tribune article back in 2010, many would recall, is the same man who hired a woman known to him for $1.9 million in a contract when he served as Minister for Health! And then he was named by Chief Magistrate for having “egregious” behavior as he coached Barbara Hanna to tell lies on a then PLP former MP. Sands does not just behave like a political gangster but we believe he wrote the text on Political Gangsterism in the Bahamas!

Duane Sands and Michael Pintard have no shame! They are GANGSTERS OF THE FIRST ORDER IN THE BAHAMAS!

We report yinner decide!