FNMs and those who support APARTHEID do not want the super rich boaters to pay their share as they break up our coral seabed!

FNM surrogates Candia Dames and Jamal Moss set to protest the super rich bent against in the interest of ALL BAHAMIANS!

NASSAU| So those who support apartheid and want to use and abuse the waters of the Bahamas are fighting the urgent need to protect our environment.

This past week the Nassau Guardian’s Candia Dames along with FNM Senator Jamal Moss (The Bahama Times) put on their political gloves to stop a local company from protecting the Bahamas environment. Imagine that!

What is interesting is this: the environmentalists are mute on the issue just as they were with the fraudulent OBAN Deal which unfolded on Grand Bahama under the Minnis/Pintard FNM Government. But we digress.

For years and years Bahamians have witnessed how the super wealthy swooped into the waters of the Bahamas, avoided docking at docks, dropped their anchors anywhere they wanted to on our rich colourful seabeds and disrupted and destroyed the natural habitat which gives the Bahamas our global appeal. And when they are done doing all that they leave a trail of sewerage from their boats in the waters. Now something has to come inline to deliver better regulations to these pirates!

The Cabinet of the Bahamas initially agreed to support a local mooring company to assist in the management of these destructive actions by the super rich and once again the people who HATE BAHAMIANS (aka the FNM and CO.) are out with their surrogates to stop this advancement in our development. We keep telling yinner (DESE FNM PEOPLE HATE BAHAMIANS AND WANT YINNER TO DIE!)

As Nicole Roberts said skillfully, “Isn’t this something? So for years Bahamians have been beating up their gums about boaters in Bahamian waters who pay absolutely nothing for the pleasure of enjoying and fishing in these God-given waters. Now that a new mooring would have charged fees, which is not out of line given that hotel guests pay hotel tax and cruise ship passengers pay a tax which is part of the docking fee, all the boats that come, that do goodness knows what in our waters, say they would go somewhere else?”

Someone needs to regulate these boats from breaking up our coralreefs and precious seabed! And we now see these boats parked all up in Montaqu Sea Garden which for years was an illegal spot to fish! And why would Jamal Moss and Candia Dames be fighting for the super rich boaters and not for the future of Bahamians? SOME PEOPLE JUST HATE BAHAMIANS! I gone!

