Educators and parents want administration at school GONE!

R. N. GOMEZ SCHOOL IN BERRY ISLANDS.

BERRY ISLAND| Bahamas Press is learning Berry Islanders are citing trouble in the running of the local school there! The administration has refused to work with the PTA and School Board

The staff are demoralized and teachers are leaving.

Persecution of a certain member of staff is taking place. Mr. Marvin Pinder, who is a hard working teacher, is being victimized by the administration. Mr. Pinder is an excellent help to the students, but Mr. Peniel Bain seems to frustrate his efforts at every turn.

BP is learning fraudulent grades have been issued for a student’s report card and even though it was reported to the District and Ministry of Education, it has yet to be changed. WHAT IS THIS?

The Home Economics Teacher is being asked to occupy a classroom that has no restroom facilities. We understand the female teacher is handicapped and, therefore, this puts her at a huge disadvantage.

Additionally, academic programs for the students are non-existent with sports taking priority over everything. Consequently, student development is lacking.

The Acting Principal, Ms Sharon North, is allowing her administrative assistant to do as he pleases in running the school so there seems to be no proper direction.

The Ministry of Education has met with stakeholders, but a solution has yet to be reached.

Now BP is drawing attention to these developments because frustration level has now escalated to the point where the shutdown of the campus is being called for. This is not good!

The boards are asking for the immediate removal of Mr. Peniel Bain.

This is no way to prepare our children for the future.