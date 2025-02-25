Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation to Host Food and Craft Festival

Junkanoo

NASSAU, Bahamas (24 Feb. 2025) – The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is thrilled to announce the Food and Craft Festival, a lively celebration of Bahamian culture, tradition and community, set to take place on Saturday, 1 Mar. 2025 from noon to midnight on the grounds of the Rock Sound Campus of the Centre for Training and Innovation, an extension of the One Eleuthera Foundation . The festival is designed to bring people together while honoring local traditions.

“The Food and Craft Festival exemplifies the vibrant spirit and rich traditions of The Bahamas,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “It is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to come together, celebrate our culture, and support our talented artisans and entrepreneurs. Events like these showcase the heart of our islands, and we look forward to creating lasting memories with all attendees.”

Attendees can explore a variety of authentic Bahamian crafts. For the first time, sushi will be introduced to the traditional culinary offerings of Bahamian staples such as: conch salad, roasted produce, desserts, Caribbean-flavoured mixed drinks, and more.

Adding to the excitement this year, the festival will feature a thrilling performance by the Eleuthera Music Masters Marching Band, an ensemble of talented students from various schools across the island and reigning champions of the national ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition. Festival goers can enjoy a Sip & Paste demonstration showcasing the intricate art of Junkanoo pasting, a 360-degree photo booth for creating memorable keepsakes, and live performances by musicians including Puzzle and Nishie L.S., and the New Vision Band. There will also be a Kiddies Corner with supervised play.

This year’s event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the MOTIA and One Eleuthera Foundation, both dedicated to preserving and promoting the cultural treasures of The Bahamas. Their support ensures that the festival continues to grow as a platform for local artisans and a celebration of community.