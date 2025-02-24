PM Davis sends condolences on the passing of Kelli Keira A. Ingraham, 45

Kelli Keira A. Ingraham, 45

NASSAU| Condolences are pouring in following the passing of Kelli Keira A. Ingraham, the daughter of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, has passed away following a short illness.

In a statement released today, Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed his condolences to the Ingraham family, acknowledging the profound pain of losing a child.

“This afternoon, I have spoken with former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham to personally extend my condolences on the passing of his daughter, Kelli Keira A. Ingraham,” said Prime Minister Davis.

“There are no words to fully express the pain of losing a child, and I can only imagine the grief he and his family are experiencing. Ann and I offer our deepest sympathies and pray that they find strength in the love and support of those around them during this incredibly difficult time.”

On behalf of the government and the people of The Bahamas, Davis continued, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Ingraham and his family. May Kelli’s soul rest in peace.”

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said in a statement, “Kelli was a shining star in her field—an emerging force whose impact was already being felt and whose potential was limitless. The Bahamas has lost a brilliant and dedicated professional and a loyal friend to many.”

Kelli Ingraham served on The Bahamas Bar Council and on The Bahamas Financial Services Board for a number of years. Between 2017 and 2021, she served as the chair of the Straw Market Authority. She was being hinted as the possible FNM Candidate in the North Abaco consitituency.

She was 45-years-old.