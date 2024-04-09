Michael Pintard IN BED with GBPA

Michael Pintard – FNM Leader

NASSAU| Michael Pintard and Kwasi Thompson, our guys from the Free National Movement (FNM), seem to have gotten a bit too cozy with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA). And when we say “cozy,” we mean it’s looking like they’re all tucked in and snuggled up tight with the GBPA, with whispers of campaign cash floating around like sweet nothings.

Now, in the midst of the government trying to shake things up and make sure the GBPA is playing by the rules, Pintard and Thompson are sticking up for them. It’s got everyone’s tongues wagging – are these political big shots looking out for the people, or are they more interested in those cushy GBPA connections?

It’s like a soap opera down here in paradise, folks. With the GBPA at the center of some serious side-eye from the government, our FNM friends are singing its praises. But with the buzz of money in the mix, you’ve got to ask: what’s really going down behind closed doors?

This isn’t just a bit of political pillow talk; it’s got the whole island wondering if their leaders are playing footsie under the table with the big money boys at the GBPA. And let me tell you, the average Joe on the street isn’t too pleased. They want to know if Pintard and Thompson are really in bed with the GBPA, and what that means for the future of Grand Bahama.