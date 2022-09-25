Minister Coleby-Davis kicks off Maritime Week at Mount Tabor!

The Bahamas Maritime Authority and Ministry of Transport and Housing at Mt Tabor on Sunday.

HON. Coleby-Davis

NASSAU| The Minister Of Transport & Housing Hon. Jobeth Coyleby Davis joined in with officials from The Bahamas Maritime Authority and Ministry of Transport and Housing to mark the start of maritime week by attending early morning worship at Mt. Tabor Church where Bishop Neil C. Ellis is the senior pastor.

Maritime Week that was launched by the Maratime Authority in 2018 resumes this year after a pause due to Covid-19 pandemic and now scheduled to coincide with The World Maritime Day on September 29th.

This is the day designated by the United Nations (UN) through the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to celebrate the contributions of the international maritime industry.

Minister Coleby-Davis also noted that shipping is the third largest contributor to the Bahamian economy and the Bahamas; from the largest cruise ships calling at our ports to the logistic and supply chain of goods.

On hand for the service were also members of the LJM Maratime Academy.

Minister Davis in her remarks shared it was proud to note that since the inception of The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps in 2004 over 3,000 students have been provided with the practical maritime training to begin a career in the industry.

Bishop Ellis in his mesaage on “The Glory Of God”, hash-tag, THE BENEFITS OF SEEKING, told Min. Coleby Davis that as the minister of Housing she is annointed to build, but it can only be successful if she continue to seek God’s guidance.

Activities planned to observe Maritime Week includes an exhibition at the Mall at Marathon, a panel discussion at the University Of The Bahamas. A courtesy call on Prime Minister Philip Davis K.C MP, and a special reception to honor of Education Minister Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin for her significant contribution to the industry.