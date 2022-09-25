British Military intervention is urgently needed in TCI as gun violence escalates!

BP calls on TRUSS GOVERNMENT TO ACT!

The body of Chef Mario was discovered in Long Cays TCI Sunday morning at 7am. Also murdered is John Doe and Matthew.

TCI shooter shot in the legs.

TCI| Bahamas Press is monitoring the growing level of gun violence in the Tucks and Cacios island which is claiming lives in the British Territory.

In wake of the violence to our neighbour to the south, Bahamas Press is calling on the Truss Government to please pay URGENT attention to the developments of the British playground in the TCI.

Just Friday a man in FIVE CAYS TCI, who goes by his first name Matthew, was shot dead. The murder unfolded at a bar in Kew Town. Gunshots were heard on Norway Road again in Kew Town, and there, police found Matthew’s lifeless body. This unfolded around 9pm. what happened here is still unknown.

But while multiple shooting incidents are being reported in TCI again there was another fatal shooting where a 24-year-old was left dead near a popular African store in Kew Town again. That victim also died and we still do not know his name (John Doe).

But if that wasn’t enough, a chef on the island who goes by the first name MARIO, was discovered dead on the side of the road in Long Cays. Some believe the body of the victim was dragged to the location. Mario’s lifeless body was discovered around 7am this morning in that part of the TCI community. No one knows what really happened here.

And while BP updates the world on these updates we are right now getting another shooting this time in the Blue Hills community of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

This shooting took place this afternoon on the Millennium Highway. The 24-year-old male was shot in the legs and is receiving now medical treatment. Sources in the area told BP it is suspected he was a shooter and attempted to murder a man by the name of Jermaine Welch.

BP is calling for an URGENT British Military intervention and a quick end to this high level of violence in TCI. Something has to be done or groups being imported into that British Territory will destroy the once peaceful British playground.

