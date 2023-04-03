Minister Moxey tells the First Cohort of National Youth Guard graduates their skills are invaluable

THANKS MOGB – One of the recruits from the Inaugural Cohort of the Bahamas National Youth Guard Program presented Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey (right) with a plaque of appreciation for the Ministry’s support to the success of the program, during graduation ceremonies on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Grand Lucayan resort. Standing with Minister Moxey was Sandena Neely, Head of the Youth Division of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Mr. Melvin Seymour.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey told graduates of the First Cohort of the Bahamas National Youth Guard programme that she was elated that so many of them answered the call to serve the nation and make a difference within their respective communities.

“The knowledge and technical skills that you have acquired from this program will be invaluable, as you embark on your journey of service to the nation,” added Minister Moxey.

“We are revolutionizing how we involve our young people, and really target the things we know we need to get done. After having gone through Dorian and to see the pride on your faces and knowing what you’re going to accomplish in the future, I just want to thank you for your service.”

Minister Moxey was one of the speakers at the graduation ceremony for the 64 recruits of the National Youth Guard program, which was held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Grand Lucayan resort. Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the Hon. Philip Davis, KC, was the keynote speaker.

The Bahamas National Youth Guard Program was put into motion by Prime Minister Davis, who said the devastation by Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama and Abaco prompted him to devise a program that would get more young Bahamians involved in assisting residents during such natural disasters.

As such, the program’s focus is on equipping young people with the tools needed to assist the nation, with the help of private and public agencies, during national emergencies, such as natural disasters. Its core values include citizenship, active participation and patriotism.

The program was opened to Bahamians between the ages of 18-25 years, and recruits hailed from 10 islands in The Bahamas, including New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Long Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Cat Island, Andros and Inagua.

Training in the program included technical trades, disaster preparedness, fitness, first aid, rescue, and boat piloting. All training took place in Grand Bahama at the Police College.

“In our Blueprint for Change this Davis/Cooper Administration promised the establishment of such a program (National Youth Guard Program) and I am so proud that the Ministry for Grand Bahama was able to support the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture with launching this initiative on Grand Bahama,” said Minister Moxey.

“As I look at the faces of the cadets who are graduating today, I’m amazed by the level of determination every one of you has demonstrated to complete the first phase of this comprehensive program. In these times of unprecedented disasters and emergencies, The Bahamas needs skilled, trained, quick-witted young people like you to play an active part in protecting our country, our islands and our people.”

The Grand Bahama Minister noted that the National Youth Guard program is a commendable initiative.

She pointed out that Grand Bahama has experienced more than its fair share of natural disasters, as the result of landfall of hurricanes that have severely devastated the island. These occurrences, she said, required residents to work together to quickly mobilize resources to assist the communities that were significantly impacted by these storms.

“Cadets, all of our islands need the expertise that you have acquired from this program to strengthen our ability to respond and execute strategies when needed,” added Minister Moxey. You are all nation builders, who will leave an indelible mark on The Bahamas through your commitment to service.”

Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg said the graduation ceremony was the culmination of the first phase of the remarkable journey which the recruits begun several months ago, many with bright hopes and lots of expectations.

He noted that not too long ago, graduation day was just a dream. However, with a strong commitment and dedication to put in the work necessary, he told the graduates they finally got to that place where they found themselves at a significant point in their journey.

“Launching a program of this magnitude is historic and monumental and we look forward to the impact that it will have in the short, medium and long-term future of our island nation,” said Minister Bowleg.

“Lifted from our Blueprint for Change, the National Youth Guard Program is designed to train young people with the skills needed to assist this nation during a disaster or emergency. We are indebted to each partner, stakeholder and sister agency who joined forces with us for the presentation of this program. Your support is invaluable, and we count it a privilege and a high honor to work alongside you all in service for our country and specifically for our nation’s young people.

“Hurricane Dorian, as we all know, was an eye-opening experience. And this administration is determined to move with vision and fortitude, needed to move our country forward, upward, onward, together.”