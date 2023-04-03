PM Davis takes part in Pep Rally for The Bahamas CARIFTA ALIV ‘G Team’

PM Davis attending a pep rally meeting with Carifta Aliv 2023 athletes.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg, other senior government officials, sports stakeholders and family members at the Pep Rally for the 80-member CARIFTA “G Team” Bahamas, at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, on March 30, 2023.

The Rally took place after a Float Parade for team members. Among those in attendance were Minister of State for the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Zane Lightbourne; Chief Executive Officer of the Local Organizing Committee of the CARIFTA Games Lynden Maycock and Chairman Harrison Thompson; and BAAA President Drumeco Archer .

Aliv is a major sponsor for the events and will provide live broadcasting of the activities. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)