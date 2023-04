Rionda Godet

NASSAU, The Bahamas — His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General, administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath, and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Mrs. Rionda Godet as Vice-President of the Industrial¬†Tribunal at the Office of the Governor General, April 3, 2023.¬† (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)