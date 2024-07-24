Minister of Energy and Transport inspects PIKE (Island Grid) bucket trucks

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis inspected Pike Corporation (Island Grid) bucket trucks on Tuesday. Pike Corporation, through its Bahamian management company Island Grid Solutions, has a mandate for upgrade and management of BPL’s transmission and distribution network.

Pictured in the group photo, front row, from left: Minister of Energy and Transport – Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Josh Eller – Island Grid, Kevin Mortimer – Controller Road Traffic/Grand Bahama, Matt Arthurs and Joseph Shaffer – Island Grid. Second row: Ministry of Energy and Transport Support Staff and Energy Consultant. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)