Minister of the Environment discussed pollution, climate change, and biodiversity at environmental summit in Geneva￼

GENEVA| Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller is currently attending a high level meeting for Ministers of Environment from various countries representing the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions (BRS Conventions – 2021/2022 COPs) in Geneva, Switzerland.
Minister Miller gave greetings on behalf of the Hon. Prime Minister Philip Davis. Minister Miller was accompanied by other delegates at the forum (June 6-17) which carried the theme, ‘Global Agreements for a Healthy Planet: Sound Management of Chemicals and Waste.’ The Minister addressed the three planetary environmental crises of pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss.