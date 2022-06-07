Minister of the Environment discussed pollution, climate change, and biodiversity at environmental summit in Geneva￼

Pictured from left: Sasha Dixon, Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of the Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other Int’l Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland; Her Excellency Patricia Hermanns, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Mission of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other Int’l Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland; Launa Williams, Analyst, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP); the Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources; and Keith Philippe, Sr. Environmental Officer/DEPP. (Photo/Ministry of the Environment & Natural Resources)

GENEVA| Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller is currently attending a high level meeting for Ministers of Environment from various countries representing the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions (BRS Conventions – 2021/2022 COPs) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Minister Miller gave greetings on behalf of the Hon. Prime Minister Philip Davis. Minister Miller was accompanied by other delegates at the forum (June 6-17) which carried the theme, ‘Global Agreements for a Healthy Planet: Sound Management of Chemicals and Waste.’ The Minister addressed the three planetary environmental crises of pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss.