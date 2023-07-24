MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS REFUTES SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIMS THAT COVID-19 CASES ARE RISING IN NEW PROVIDENCE

BP NOTE: If you don’t feel safe outside you keep yourself inside and protect ya damn self!

STATEMENT: There is a communication circulating on social media purporting that there are currently thousands of COVID-19 known cases in New Providence. This has led many people to believe that COVID-19 cases are rising.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared on 5th May, 2023, that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency. In other words, COVID-19 is an “established and ongoing health issue which is no longer a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).”

With this in mind, the Ministry of Health and Wellness advises the public that COVID-19 continues to be a global threat. This means it is still in our midst, and will continue to regularly occur in our communities. COVID-19 now behaves like any other viral illness experienced such as Influenza or the flu.

Currently, there is an overall downward trend in the number of RT-PCR COVID-19 confirmed cases in The Bahamas for 2023. In June 2023, the most recent complete month for comparison, there were only 56 confirmed cases.

The data clearly shows that there is an overall and definitive decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas for 2023. A closer examination of the number of positive cases over the last twenty-eight (28) days indicates that The Bahamas has averaged less than 3 cases per day over this period with no increases.

Members of the public are continually encouraged to manage COVID-19 by adhering to the

proven public health measures like regular hand washing, sanitization and social distancing.

