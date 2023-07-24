HAITIAN NATIONAL PASSES AWAY WHO WAS BEING TRANSPORTED BACK TO HAITI…

File photo of Haitian migrants returning home.

NASSAU| A repatriation exercise was conducted by the Immigration Department this morning (24/7/2023), involving one hundred forty-three (143) Haitian migrants, consisting of women, men, and children.

As the aircraft taxied from the gate, they had to return abruptly due to complications with one of the female passengers. We were advised that a female migrant experienced health issues while onboard the aircraft.

The nurse stationed at Lynden Pindling International Airport, along with fire services EMTs, rendered medical assistance. The Doctor’s Hospital emergency medical team arrived by ambulance to provide further medical assistance. Unfortunately, at that time the female migrant had expired. The doctor reported the time of death at 9:23am.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Haitian Embassy have been advised. May Her Soul Rest in

Peace.

