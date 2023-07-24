Press Statement from Prime Minister Davis on the Passing of Former Commissioner of Police Mr Paul Farquharson

Farquarson

PM DAVIS: It is with deep sadness and profound respect that my wife, Ann Marie, and I acknowledge the passing of a national stalwart, Mr. Paul Farquharson, former Commissioner of Police (2001-2008). He leaves behind an indelible legacy of service, integrity, and commitment to our country.

Born in humble circumstances in Burnt Ground, Long Island, to Ural Farquharson and Martha Knowles, Mr. Farquharson’s life is a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, and a heart dedication to public service. He overcame the loss of his parents at a young age and the hardships that followed, eventually becoming one of our nation’s most highly regarded figures in law enforcement.

Enlisting in the Police Force on December 12, 1966, he demonstrated an exceptional commitment to personal and professional development, guided by a deep-seated desire to serve his country. Mr. Farquharson’s diligence and dedication led to his steady rise through the ranks, serving with distinction and eventually assuming the role of Acting Commissioner in January of 2000.

As Commissioner, he embodied the spirit of community policing, fostering open channels of communication between residents and police and introducing transformative policies aimed at rooting out corruption, dishonesty, and unethical behaviour within the Force. His strategies safeguarded our officers and enhanced their productivity in the fight against crime.

Mr. Farquharson’s leadership led to developing new programs such as the School and Visitor Patrol Units and the Urban Renewal programme. His contributions extended beyond our shores as he initiated the first Caribbean Women’s Police Association and the Retired Police Officers’ Association.

He also played an instrumental role on the global stage, representing our country with dignity and honour. Serving as the World Regional Chairman of the Caribbean and Latin American Region of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), he was a driving force behind the collaboration of law enforcement practices among the Caribbean and Latin American nations.

Away from his professional life, he was a family man, lovingly devoted to his wife, Sharon, and their three children, Paul Jr., Vonnette, and Audril. He was an active community member, a champion of the underprivileged, and a believer in the power of education, community orientation, loyalty, and unimpeachable integrity.

His life and work truly embodied his belief that “only by working together can the public and police improve the quality of life for everyone within our nation.”

On behalf of a grateful nation, Ann Marie and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Sharon, their children, and the wider family, his friends, colleagues, and all who mourn his passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

The Bahamas has lost a titan who dedicated his life to our nation’s safety, prosperity, and advancement. Let us honour Mr. Farquharson’s memory by continuing to work together, upholding the principles he so passionately championed, to make The Bahamas safer for all.

May his soul rest in peace.