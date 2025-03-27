Ministry of Labour’s latest job fair attracts impressive numbers on day one

Scores of job seekers turn out in remarkable numbers for the Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas job fair aimed at filling the 600-plus hospitality positions for the Celebration Key project.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Scores of job seekers turned out in impressive numbers on what was the first of the Ministry of Labour and Public Service’s three-day job fair in Grand Bahama on March 26, 2025.

The Government has partnered with Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas to afford residents the opportunity to fill the 600-plus openings in the Food and Beverage Department, ranging from entry-level to management, for Carnival Corporation’s Celebration Key Project.

The job fair is being staged at the Ministry of Labour and Public Service Office in the Winn Building, Downtown, Freeport from 9:00am to 4:00pm until March 28th.



Princess Flowers, Officer In Charge of the Public Services Unit in Grand Bahama, said the job fair is open to those who are unemployed, contemplating changing careers. and seeking re-employment.



“We are quite impressed with the turnout today. We expect that a lot of people will be coming out and that’s just what’s happening here today. The persons are coming and they’re ready. They have all of their documentation and they’re ready to be interviewed,” she said.

One of the requirements for attending the job fair is to register with the Department of Labour, which automatically enters the applicants into the Department’s skills bank, allowing for a smoother transition for the on-the-spot interview process with representatives from Grupo Anderson’s Bahamas.

Grupo Anderson’s Head of Human Resources Holman McDonald revealed that their role in the job fair is to identify top talent to fill those more that 600 hospitality positions at Celebration Key.

“We need persons that are passionate about service and we want persons that are flexible and persons that are willing to work most importantly,” he said.

Grupo Anderson’s is also seeking out young people who are willing to start their career in the Food and Beverage industry and be trained based on industry and company standards.

The company is also developing a robust plan which is a culmination of customer service and on-the-job training from greeters, to food runners, all the way through to the end of the service, to make the jobseekers ready for Celebration Key’s July 2025 opening.

McDonald noted that each applicant is shortlisted following the interview and will be informed via email by the end of each day whether they were successful.



Rhyvae Lewis, who has a Culinary Degree but is employed in a different field, said she is grateful for the opportunity and did not want to miss out on a chance of pursuing her career in the industry, and putting her degree to good use.