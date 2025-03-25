Think College, Think HBCU College Fair Expands to Freeport for Its Fourth Annual Event

Freeport & Nassau, The Bahamas – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®Eta Psi Omega and Pi Upsilon Omega Chapters and the Bahamas Alphas Educational and Leadership Foundation are proud to announce the fourth annual Think College, Think HBCU College Fair, taking place in Freeport on March 28, 2025 at St. George’s School Auditorium, and Nassau on March 29, 2025 at the Children’s Chapel at the Church of God of Prophecy on East Street, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

This event has grown to become the largest HBCU College Fair outside of the continental United States, providing unparalleled opportunities for Bahamian students to further their education.

The Think HBCU Fair has been a transformative initiative since its inception in 2019, with millions of dollars in scholarships awarded to Bahamian students. Initially, the fair was a President’s College Fair, where university presidents personally selected students for scholarships. However, as Bahamian students have continued to excel academically and demonstrate leadership potential, HBCU presidents now have full confidence in their admissions and scholarship teams to offer on-the-spot scholarships at the event. This evolution is a testament to the caliber of Bahamian students aspiring to higher education.

“We are excited to bring this event to Freeport for the first time,” said Sasha Sutherland-Rolle, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter in Freeport, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas. “Although Freeport students have been awarded scholarships in previous years, this marks a historic moment as we extend this life-changing opportunity to even more students from Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas.”

The fair is open to all 12th grade students from across The Bahamas, including those in public, private, and home-based schools. It is also beneficial for students who have already applied to college but are still exploring scholarship opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to engage with HBCU representatives, learn about academic programs, and gain insight into the admissions and scholarship process. Several prestigious HBCUs have already confirmed their participation in this year’s fair,

including:

 Benedict College

 Claflin University

 Huston-Tillotson University

 Langston University

 Morris Brown College

 Paine College

 Stillman College

 Southern University and A & M College

 Texas Southern University

 Virginia Union University

Algernon Cargill, a representative of the Bahamas Alphas Educational and Leadership Foundation, emphasized the importance of financial planning for students. “Not only are we expecting many scholarship opportunities during the fair, but we strongly encourage students and parents to also take advantage of The National Academic Scholarship grant offered by the Ministry of Education because they provide essential financial support for students pursuing higher education. We remind students that the deadline for applications is March 31.”

Phylicia Laramore-Ferguson, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s Eta Psi Omega Chapter in Nassau, The Bahamas encouraged students to take the necessary steps to maximize their chances of receiving a scholarship. “We urge all students to register for the fair. on our Eventbrite page, sign up on the Black Common Application, and follow us on social media for important updates and scholarship opportunities.”

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates on participating schools, to hear firsthand from Bahamian students who have benefited from these scholarships since 2019, and to access helpful links and tips. Follow us on Facebook: Think College, Think HBCU, Instagram: @ThinkHBCU242, and TikTok: @thinkhbcu and at www.thinkhbcu242.com.

How to Register: Students, parents, and educators are encouraged to visit our event on www.eventbrite.com at 2025 Bahamas HBCU College Fair to register for the event. Students are asked to please complete the Black College Common Application prior to attending the fair: https://commonblackcollegeapp.com. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is the first Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Since its founding in 1908, it has been dedicated to service, scholarship, and sisterhood. One of its national programs, Empower Our Families, focuses on promoting and supporting education for students within our communities. Locally, the Bahamas is home to the Eta Psi Omega, Pi Upsilon Omega and Tau Nu chapters, which are actively engaged in educational initiatives and community service.