Minister Keith Bell, Dame Marguerite Pindling, new homeowner Ms Gibson and PM Philip ‘Brave’ Davis KC at Sir Lynden Pindling Estates.

PM DAVIS: We are turning dreams into reality by handing over keys to proud Bahamian families at Sir Lynden Pindling Estates.

Owning a home means more than just a roof overhead – it’s about dignity, security, and building generational wealth. We are focused on expanding affordable housing across our country, and last week we celebrated the latest success in that effort.

Nothing makes me happier than helping Bahamians become first-time homeowners.