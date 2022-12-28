Ministry of Social Services and Bahamasair provide “Day Away to Exuma” treat for youngsters residing at Social Services Children’s Homes

Santa delivers treats for the children.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Bahamasair along with the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development provided youngsters of the Ministry’s Homes for Children with a special “Day Away to Exuma” treat on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The children were accompanied by Minister of Social Services and Urban Development the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, Bahamasair staff, and the children’s caregivers.

They toured the island and spent time at Sandals Emerald Bay’s Activity Center playing games such as ‘connect four,’ ‘toss-hoops-for-gifts,’ ‘fish-the-bottle’; there were bouncing castles, food; and Santa came to visit and provide gifts to all children in attendance.

(BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)