Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture graduates largest Youth Leader cohort in GB history

YOUTH LEADERS – The graduating Class of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Spring 2023 Youth Leaders Certification Program. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg bringing special remarks during the graduation ceremony

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — With its goal to equip today’s leaders to inspire tomorrow’s youth, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s Youth Division graduated 88 youth leaders from its Spring 2023 Certification Program, the largest cohort to-date.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg was on hand for the momentous occasion and brought special remarks during the ceremony on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God.

Impressed with the graduation numbers this year, Minister Bowleg pointed out that since its launch in Grand Bahama 12 years ago, the Youth Leaders Certification Program has empowered hundreds of leaders with the tools needed to effectively work with today’s youth.

He noted that it is also through the program that youth leaders can receive internationally recognized accreditation certification which speaks to the competence and capabilities as a certified youth practitioner.

“To-date, this program continues to act as an incubator for future youth organizations as every moment sparks creativity in the minds of the participants,” he said.

The Minister also pointed out the fact that a number of the graduates are under the age of 18, which, he noted, is a testament of effectiveness and excellence of the program.

He congratulated the Class of 2023 and especially commended those who endured medical, financial and social challenges to complete the course.

“It is reports like these that exemplify that Grand Bahama is in safe, caring hands because these newly certified youth leaders will go beyond the call of duty to ensure every youth in their path is uplifted,” he said.

Minister also thanked partners such as the Grand Bahama Resilience Center and St. Nicholas Anglican Church for their support in making the program a success and he extended an invitation to those who desire to work with young people to join his ministry and register for the Youth Leadership Program’s Fall Session.

Keynote Speaker Pastor Kyle Maycock, while congratulating the graduates on their accomplishment, reminded everyone to be forever grateful for the opportunities they are afforded in life as there are those elsewhere who are not as fortunate.

He also encouraged the graduates to put their training to use by serving their community, an organization, a church, or by becoming mentors.