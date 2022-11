Former PM Minnis

BP Breaking| FORMER PM Hubert Minnis just needs one more signature in his parliamentary team to assume control of the FNM in Parliament.

Sources deep inside the party told BP, “”…It’s just a matter of time now before our leader returns.”

But while Minnis plots campaigning in Abaco and Andros over the past few weeks, we are learning the Davis Government is set to announce a Commission of Inquiry on BPL.

The year 2023 will be interesting. Keep reading.