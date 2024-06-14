More than 100 International Media flew across continents for the Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM 2024) in The Bahamas

Journalists from across the continent of Africa 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) at Baha Mar.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper welcomed more than 100 members of the international media to The Bahamas for the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) held at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.

“I would also like to send the message that we are open for business and we continue to welcome guests to our country,” he said while bringing greetings in the media centre on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Also present was the Hon Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama.

The Andros Room was designed as a media centre equipped with facilities for working stations, mini studios for interviewing, a press conference area, recording area and lounge.

The media represented agencies from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, South America, Europe, United Arab Emirates, Johannesburg and Cape Town – South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Tunisia, Senegal, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Rwanda, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Togo and Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Trinidad, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Barbados, and Guyana.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he was also delighted The Bahamas hosted the historic Meeting – a first time in the Caribbean region bringing more than 3,000 delegates to these shores.

He told the media that tourism is The Bahamas’ main industry, which drives its economy and that he was happy the Afreximbank would make available investment opportunities for Family Island development.

He encouraged the media to take time out to explore and enjoy New Providence’s culture and natural beauty.

The 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) was held June 12 – 14, 2024.

The event was held under the theme: “Owning Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.”

Focus was placed on the emerging neo-protectionism from advanced economies and the need for Africans to pursue self-determination in the context of a global Africa that includes the Caribbean and the Diaspora generally.

The Meeting was also marked by colourful events which celebrated shared AfriCaribbean culture, as well as elevated the essence of the two regions’ shared socio-economic aspirations.

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) was established in October 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade.