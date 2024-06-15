New standards for the upcoming Junkanoo Season require leaders to submit expense reports and registered licenses…

MINISTRY ISSUES LETTER TO JCNP

NASSAU| The order has now come down from the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture setting the rules for participation in the 2024/2025 Junkanoo Season.

For years now Bahamas Press has exposed the corruption in some of the groups that collected thousands in tax dollars but failed to show and account for the funds they collected for the parades year over year.

Bahamas Press is now investigating how the JCNP ( the management organization for the parades ) has allowed many A and B groups to collect seed money from the Bahamian taxpayers and have yet to show up for the parade or show any accounting for where the PUBLIC MONEY went!

Now, in a letter dated June 3rd, written by Junkanoo Director Mr Ellery Deveaux to JCNP Chairman Dion Miller, all groups presenting on Bay Street must present: A Business Licence or NPO Certificate, A Tax Compliance Certificate and NIB Insurance Information (Blue Card), Bank Account Information and an Expense Report for Seed Funding received for 2023/2024 (with Receipts). For some groups this is a challenge.

Not only the Prodigal Sons attempted to take the seed funding for Junkanoo and not show up for the parade last year, but BP can confirm several groups for years have collected the funds from the Ministry, HAVE HAD NO BUSINESS REGISTRATION, FAILED to appear at the parade – but yet ran off with the tax dollars.

Bahamas Press now wonders what will persons like Brian Adderley do now when his B group appears to report to the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture on these new standards required for funds? WHAT YINNER GA DO NOW?!

Bahamas Press agrees with the new standards now being set for Junkanoo and we intend to say more on this and these issues affecting the LAWLESSNESS deep in the belly of Junaknoo. Many of these WUTLESS GROUP LEADERS who have sucked on the nipple of the public purse for years without any accounting GATS TO GO!

We ga report and let yinner decide!