Appointment of Senator Quinton C. Lightbourne as Alternate Executive Director for The Caribbean Official Press Release on the Appointment of IDB

Nassau, Bahamas – The Office of The Prime Minister is pleased to announce the appointment of Senator Quinton C. Lightbourne as Alternate Executive Director for The Caribbean at The InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB). Given his track record of success as Chairman of The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB), The Government of The Bahamas has endorsed Senator Lightbourne to sit on the IDB’s Board of Directors which is the IDB’s executive authority, and he will be responsible for conducting Bank operations in absence of the Executive Director.

In this role, Mr. Lightbourne will work closely with Caribbean stakeholders, which include The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, St. Lucia and Suriname. This appointment makes Senator Lightbourne the youngest Bahamian to ever hold this prestigious position. Other notable Bahamians who served in this role include Barry Malcolm, Former Managing Director of Scotiabank Bahamas Ltd. and Jerry Butler, Former Vice President of the RBC Caribbean Financial Advisory Services with responsibility for The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos Islands and The Cayman Islands.

Senator Lightbourne has served as the youngest Chairman in the Bahamas Development Bank’s history, generating significant growth under his leadership. Among his notable accomplishments, Senator Lightbourne led the bank in securing $30 million from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which is the largest capitalization in BDB’s history.

The Government of The Bahamas congratulates Senator Lightbourne on this monumental appointment and wish him well as he carries his expertise and talent to the IDB. This administration will continue to elevate promising young Bahamian leaders in roles where they can flourish while bringing new energy and fresh ideas to our nation building agenda.