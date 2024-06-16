Brother murders younger brother on Carmichael Road on Saturday – Homicide #56

Scenes from that homicide on Carmichael Road and Milo Butler on Saturday.

NASSAU| Police on Saturday were called to the scene of a homicide which occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. in southwestern New Providence.

Preliminary reports indicate that two brothers were inside a Nissan Note at the intersection of Sir Milo Butler Highway and Carmichael Road, when they got into an altercation.

It is reported that the younger brother assaulted the older brother to the head with an object and exited the vehicle on foot. It is further reported that the older sibling, pursued the younger brother and fatally struck him with his vehicle.

The 43 year old sibling is in custody assisting with the investigation.