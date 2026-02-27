Mother who lost child in private medical centre awarded $186K

File Photo

NASSAU| A mother whose baby died in 2012 during childbirth was awarded $186,000 after a judge found that the death was preventable and caused by negligence.

The award by Supreme Court Registrar Renaldo Toote this week came after Justice Indra Charles in 2023 found the service provided by Dr. Leslie Culmer and ACL Medical Office Centre “fell below the standard of reasonably accepted obstetric care.”

According to the evidence, Dr Culmer wrongly blamed the mother, Lendeisha Culmer-Hanna, for her first child’s death, causing a major depressive disorder.

The $186,063.64 award, comprises special damages of $16,063.64, pain suffering and loss of amenity of $150,000, and aggravated damages of $20,000.

Culmer-Hanna was also awarded $25,000 in legal costs.