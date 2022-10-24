MOTIA Team in North Carolina – Meetings with Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority and St. Augustine’s College (Raleigh) Bahamian students

DPM Chester Cooper

North Carolina| Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper led a delegation to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, recently, in a series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions – selling The Bahamas to that market. DPM Cooper was accompanied by Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Acting Director General/MOTIA Latia Duncombe; Global Relations Consultant/MOTIA, Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle; and other executives of MOTIA on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The team met with the executive leadership of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority (RDU), ahead of the inaugural launch of Bahamasair’s direct services from Raleigh to Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Mr. Cooper and delegation also visited Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, where they met with Bahamian students, the President of Saint Augustine’s University Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, and her executives.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper is pictured speaking to President of Saint Augustine’s University Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, and Bahamian students of Saint Augustine’s University, Raleigh, North Carolina.