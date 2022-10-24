Woman who stole from Government in San Salvador during the pandemic to be charged…

Magistrate Court

BP News at the Courts| At 11: 00 am a 53-year-old American citizen will be arraigned for Making a False Declaration.

It is alleged that the male declared he had $20,000.00 when in actuality he had over $25,000.00.

Additionally, a 62-year-old female of San Salvador will be arraigned for Stealing by Reason of Employement.

It is alleged that between the year 2021 and 2022 the suspect stole over $95,000.00 the property of the Bahamas Government.

Failing to Declare is in Court #9 and the other matter Court # 10.

