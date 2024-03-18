Mr Nesbitt and Deanne Cooper passed away hours apart…

Mr Nesbitt and Deanne Cooper

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting two members a family have died just hours apart.

BP is reporting a senior Stalwart Councillor and PLP General Mr Nesbitt, husband of Mrs Sonia Nesbitt Cooper died suddenly on Saturday. Mr Nesbitt will be missed.

His sister-in-law police reserve inspector in New Providence Deanne Cooper passed away on Sunday evening just hours following Mr Nesbitt’s sudden passing.

We invite members of the public to hold Sonia Cooper-Nesbitt in prayer as two persons in her life have passed on.

Rest Eternal Grant unto them O Lord… May they rest in peace.