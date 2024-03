EXUMA| Police on the island of Exuma are reporting an alleged drowning in waters of Norman’s Cay around 12:30pm on Monday.

According to reports a 74-year-old male is the victim. The male was diving in waters in the area when he began experiencing difficulties.

The victim was pulled from the waters and was administered CPR. Efforts were unsuccessful. A team will travel to Exuma to fully investigate the drowning incident.

