PM Davis and delegation DAY ONE OFFICIAL TRIP to Botswana…

Prime Minister Davis welcomed Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of Botswana

PM DAVIS: Day 1 in Botswana has set a positive tone for our visit, showcasing the strength of our collaboration. We’ve secured valuable scholarships for Bahamian students, a testament to our commitment to education and mutual growth. We also signed an MOU between BAMSI and Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Our discussions also explored enhancing digital economy initiatives, promoting financial cooperation, and establishing a diamond depository in Grand Bahama to boost trade.

Each step we take is aimed at fostering sustainable development and opening new doors for Bahamians. Looking forward to more fruitful discussions and partnerships that benefit our nations.

Statement on Prime Minister Davis’s Official Visit to the Republic of Botswana

Nassau, Bahamas – Prime Minister Philip Davis is leading an official visit to the Republic of Botswana from March 18 to 22, 2024, following an invitation from His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of Botswana.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fredrick Mitchell; the Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; the Minister of Economic Affairs, Hon. Michael Halkitis; the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg; and the Parliamentary Secretary of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, John Pinder MP.

Botswana is widely considered one of Africa’s greatest success stories. Botswana is an upper-middle-income country with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and is known globally as a leader in eco-tourism.

The Prime Minister and his team seek to reinforce strong diplomatic ties between The Bahamas and Botswana and to explore new educational, economic, and trade opportunities for Bahamians.

Both countries have national development strategies which require significant advances in food security, energy transition, digitalization, climate adaptation, education, and sustainable development. Botswana has had notable achievements in value chain development in tourism and agriculture. It has a longstanding programme which offers local communities the opportunity to participate meaningfully in tourism development and sustainable resource management.

Both nations are vulnerable to climate change and are working to build alliances internationally to leverage fairer climate finance.

The visit aims to unlock new economic ventures and educational exchanges and explore avenues for collaborative projects and trade opportunities.

The visit to Botswana reflects the administration’s recognition that small nations can benefit greatly from building meaningful partnerships and that international cooperation will be critical to strengthening and diversifying our country’s economy in the 21st century.