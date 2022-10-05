NAACP community leader was the American murdered in an ambush in Turks and Caicos on Sunday…

NAACP community leader Kent Carter is the victim in TCI ambush! Carter lead Universal Lodge #1, the oldest African American lodge in Virginia!

Kent Carter lead Universal Lodge #1, the oldest African American lodge was murdered in the TCI on Sunday.

Turks and Caicos Islands | Bahamas Press has now identified that American citizen on holiday in the Turks and Caicos Island who was killed in a bad drug war on that island.

BP has identified the American victim as Kent Carter – a prominent NAACP community leader and realtor from Arlington County. He was also recently elected to lead one of America’s oldest lodges in Virgina.

He was fatally shot when a vehicle he traveled in was ambushed by Jamaican gangs now invading the tiny British territory. Carter was a guest at the Ritz-Carlton who was returning to his hotel following an excursion. He was an innocent bystander.

TCI Police Commissioner Trevor Bottling said, “These criminals began to indiscriminately shoot into the vehicle.” A staff member of the excursion company was also shot. Bottling expressed his sympathy to the families of all involved.

In total, three people died in several shooting incidents on that island.

