‘National Flag Day’ launches Bahamas Independence Celebrations

‘National Flag Day’ Flag Raising Ceremonies

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt was in attendance at ‘National Flag Day’ Flag Raising Ceremonies, Friday morning, June 28, 2024 at One Montague Place in observance of 51st Bahamas Independence Celebrations. The National Independence Secretariat encouraged Bahamians at their workplaces across the archipelago to, on this day, launch independence activities by conducting flag raisings and wearing the vibrant national colours of aquamarine, gold and black.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘One People: United in Love and Service.’ The celebrations culminate with an Ecumenical Service and Cultural Show on the evening of July 9, leading into Flag Raising to welcome of the dawn of Independence Day, on July 10. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)