Durante Davis shot dead in Fox Dale Community Thursday night…He was being electrically monitored!

Durante was accused in the 2015 murder of Doris Johnson High Student Adonai Wilson who was stabbed to death outside Blanco Bleach – The murder was captured live on video…

Some 23 gunshots captured by Shotspotter last night which claimed the life of 26-year-old Durante Davis who was on bail and electronically monitore .

NASSAU| The 26-year-old Durante Davis shot dead in the Fox Dale Community last evening was a man known to police. He became the 59th homicide victim for the year. A gray Nissan vehicle pulled up at the victim’s home and opened fire on him hitting him multiple times about the body.

Back in December 2015 when a Doris Johnson High Student, Adonai Wilson, the son of a prison officer, was fatally stabbed in an after school fight one hot afternoon Durante was charged and found guilty in that incident.

However, in 2018 The Court of Appeal Judges in a 13-page ruling ruled “conviction and sentence quashed”. They laid out a careful argument, which by extension suggested that, since two witnesses in the trial failed to appear, the conclusion of a conviction by the lower court could not stand. We at BP said at the time that justice in The Bahamas carries a long rope and time will catch up with Durante if he didn’t change his ways in the streets.

Now we at Bahamas Press which does deep investigations. Durante (the victim) was on bail and was being electronically monitored. We know back in December 2022 he stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville on two counts of armed robbery – again behaving like an alley cat on the streets. The court was told while being concerned with others and armed with a handgun, Durante robbed Deonta Johnson of her $300 black Samsung A21 cellphone and her grey Chevy Cruz valued at $7,000. On the same day, it is further alleged that the accused robbed Ashton Lopez at gunpoint of his $500 blue TCL cellphone. The victim was a criminal!

Now we hear the family telling the media all the good about the victim and while the media failed to do their job ( and perhaps will do it now after this update) BP did ours and conclude Durante Davis is simply receiving the rewards of his criminal labour. IF YOU LIVE BY THE GUN… YOU SHALL DIE BY IT!

We report yinner decide!