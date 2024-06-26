Minister Miller Addresses PACC 2030 on Significant Climate Change Impact on Bahamas 

(Center from left) Hon. Meredith Berger, Asst. Secretary, US Navy, Energy Installations and Environment and Deborah Loomis, Senior Advisor for Climate Change to the Secretary of the Navy; (11th from left) Stephenique Channon-Davis, Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority. Captain Stephen Russell, Senior Advisor, DRM Authority also appears in this photo. Photos by Samantha Black.

PUERTO RICO – Minister of the Environment & Natural Resources (MENR) Hon. Vaughn P. Miller spoke to the devastating impacts of climate change on The Bahamas during the United States – Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030) conference in Puerto Rico, held June 25-26, 2024.

PACC 2030 is the U.S. Government’s flagship partnership with the Caribbean to advance climate adaptation and resilience, as well as clean energy cooperation to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a result of our geographic location and exasperated by change, The Bahamas has had its share of hurricane hazards, drought, fires, storm surges, sea level rise and other natural disasters and threats. Minister Miller told PACC 2030, that it is incumbent upon governments, stakeholders and investors to look both to the lessons of the past, develop the plans for the future and work together to mitigate these threats.

During PACC 2030 Puerto Rico, Bahamas Government officials had the opportunity to brainstorm and make contact with industry specific professionals in energy and water, infrastructure, human health and environment and nature services. This critical exercise occurred thanks to a special collaboration with the US Navy; MENR’s Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP); the Disaster Risk Management Authority; the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF); and the Disaster Risk Management Unit (DRMU).

Regional partners from the US and several Caribbean countries are participating in roundtable discussions about the effects of climate change to help build capacity and increase the countries’ resilience to fight environmental challenges.

Launched by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during the Summit of the Americas in June 2022, PACC 2030’s objectives are based on four pillars: Improving Access to Development Financing; Facilitating Clean Energy Project Development and Investment; Food Security and Enhancing Local Capacity for Climate Adaptation and Resilience; and Deepening Collaboration with Caribbean partners.