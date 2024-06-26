Gangster Raphael Neymour shot at the Magistrate Courts Parking Lot on Nassau Street…what is dis?

Magistrate Court

BREAKING| Gangster Raphael Neymour has been shot at the Magistrate Court Complex. He was just released on a manslaughter charge.

Back in 2012 the convicted killer, Neymour, appeared at the Court of Appeal (COA) on March 28 in an attempt to have his sentencing overturned however the appellate panel dismissed his appeal and upheld his conviction – manslaughter by provocation

Recently on March 28 in Downtown Nassau after police allegedly found him with a Glock 40 pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Neymour pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment before Acting Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

He was shot right at the court today. We await an update on his condition.

